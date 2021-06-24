Cancel
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Greenlighted At AMC; Rolin Jones Set As Showrunner, Mark Johnson To Oversee Franchise

By Peter White
Deadline
 19 days ago

Lestat and Louis are headed for the small screen after AMC greenlighted a series adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. The cable network has ordered an eight-part series based on the book, which was famously turned into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt
Tom Cruise
Christopher Rice
#Amc#Franchises#Amc Networks#Mayfair Witches#Amc Studios#Hbo#The Walking Dead#Agatha Christie Limited#Acorn Tv
