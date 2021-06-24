Windows 11 is getting two game-changing Xbox Series X features

The Doom Eternal PS5 and Xbox Series X update is out now, bringing with it enhanced visuals and performance for those who own the consoles. The update is currently rolling out now and is a free upgrade for any players who own the game on either the PS4 and Xbox One. The update is fairly large, coming in at a whopping 68GB on the PS5. If you have the hard drive space though, it will allow the game to really breathe when you are out there tearing up demons as the Doom Guy.