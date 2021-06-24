Bravo Systems Launches New Website As a Comprehensive Resource For Pawnbrokers, Firearms Dealers and Niche Retailers

Cancel
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Bravo Systems, parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com, today announces the launch of its new website at BravoStoreSystems.com, featuring a refreshed design and improved user experience. The new site is designed to be a one-stop, comprehensive resource for all Bravo brands, products and services,...

Related
InternetStamford Advocate

Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

Making Ethical Marketing Easier and Providing a More Secure Email Experience for Consumers. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Zoho Advances BI and Analytics Market with New Self-Service Platform; Transforms Relationships Between Businesses and Their Data

Platform delivers new AI-powered data preparation and management capabilities, deeper augmented analytics, improved data visualization and analysis to create actionable, industry-leading business insights. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced its new Business Intelligence (BI) Platform — an AI-driven data analytics solution empowering businesses to surface precise and actionable...
Softwaremartechseries.com

GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

MediaForce First Platform to Integrate with Popular Project Management Software’s Media Plans Function. GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig’s Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. “We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space,” GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. “We’ve launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients.”
Softwaremartechseries.com

Acquia Advances Composable Enterprise with Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, bringing the full power of the integrated Acquia platform to enable marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences for every point in the customer journey. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud, among other enhancements.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Multi-Domain SSL – Comprehensive SSL Security for Business Websites

SSL Certificates are landmarks for data security. From securing data in transit to enhancing customer trust and improving search rankings, SSL certificates are indispensable for all kinds of organizations, regardless of whether they maintain a simple blog website or a complex e-commerce website. But what if you are managing multiple...
Businessaithority.com

Momentum Commerce’s Amazon Brand Index Scores 80,000 Brands on Amazon Advertising and Organic Search Visibility

Momentum Commerce announced the release of the Momentum Commerce Amazon Brand Index. The Index is a free interactive software tool that tracks over 3,500 product categories on Amazon.com, scores how discoverable over 80,000 brands are within the Amazon search results and reveals to what extent sales for these categories and brands are driven by Sponsored Amazon Advertising placements or organic, free listings. The Index classifies brand participation on Amazon into four different classes: Leaders, Incumbents, Challengers and Laggards. The index functions on mobile devices but offers more robust data visualization to desktop browsers.
MarketsTimes Union

Yamgo Launches Rewards Platform that Allows Users to Earn Crypto Assets

SWANSEA, U.K. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Yamgo, the innovative company behind the highly successful blockchain advertising platform AdsDax, has today announced the beta-launch of a game-changing new rewards platform. The Yamgo Rewards Platform allows users to earn crypto assets in exchange for their digital actions on the platform. Built on...
BusinessTimes Union

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

Acquisition expands Netrix’s MSP and cloud solutions portfolio and broadens its reach into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.
TechnologyTimes Union

archTIS Unveils New Global Channel Partner Program

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the launch a new global Channel Partner Program to provide resellers, system integrators and MSSPs with an opportunity to add NC Protect to their solution portfolio to provide advanced information security to customers using Microsoft 365 and Nutanix Files collaboration applications. archTIS will focus on recruiting partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) geographies.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
EconomyTimes Union

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

EZtol 2.1 by Sigmetrix Now Supports Ability to Read PMI for SOLIDWORKS CAD Models

EZtol adds ability to read PMI for SOLIDWORKS and other ease of use enhancements. Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.1. This new version builds on the recent release of 2.0 supporting NX and CATIA models that provided a much simpler interface and smaller download to add the ability to read PMI data, tolerance information defined with the CAD part files, for SOLIDWORKS, and offers these new highlights for all supported CAD systems:
SoftwareTimes Union

Service Objects Announces Services on Adobe Exchange for Marketo Integration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of three of its flagship services for contact data quality on Adobe Exchange’s Experience Cloud marketplace. This new partnership will provide simple, secure, and seamless integration...
ComputersTimes Union

Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers

Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.
TechnologyTimes Union

3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021

FISHERS, Ind. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.
TechnologyTimes Union

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.
SoftwareTimes Union

Alucio™ Poised to Capitalize on the Shift to Hybrid Engagement Between Life Science Companies and Healthcare Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. As in other industries, digital interactions skyrocketed in the life science space over the past year as virtual meetings between field medical staff and healthcare professionals (HCPs) became standard business practice. In fact, prior to the pandemic, 64% of meetings with pharma representatives were held in person. During the pandemic, this shifted to 65% of meetings being held virtually, consistent across therapeutic areas. 1.

