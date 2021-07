CMO at Institute of Higher Global Studies | eCommerce Marketer | Lead Generator | True Business Growth Expert. With everything Facebook has gone through over the last few years, is there reason to suspect that marketers and e-commerce will begin to move away from the platform? Perhaps toward a platform like the MySpace clone, SpaceHey, or even TikTok, Snapchat or others? I have heard whisperings myself in my work as a CMO, and in fact, it appears some wrinkles are beginning to show for this Silicon Valley giant. While the future cannot be predicted, there are a few platforms poised to take over the social media throne occupied by Facebook. There are five factors in particular that speak to a potential exodus — and give reason to watch other platforms — now and into 2022.