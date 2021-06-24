Cancel
Get Sophia Bush’s Romantic Summer Dress Look With This Amazon Find

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Full confession: We’ve been totally obsessed with Sophia Bush since the One Tree Hill days. We remember getting to school and absolutely freaking out with our friends over Brooke and Lucas’ on again, off again romance and all of the other non-stop drama surrounding the entire cast. Even now, we follow everything Bush does, whether it’s her just-released Drama Queens podcast with OTH costars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz or she’s simply strutting through the streets of NYC!

On one of her most recent walks through the big city, Bush rocked such a gorgeous, romantic summer look that we knew we absolutely had to recreate it. She looked fresh-faced and adorable for the switch from spring to summer, wearing a puff-sleeve mini floral dress with a square neckline and high waistline. We sped over to Amazon and searched until we found a similar dress with the same details and vibe. And we succeeded!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30la9v_0aeLJeZN00
Sophia Bush in NYC on June 19, 2021. Shutterstock

Get the KANCY KOLE Smocked Waist Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Kancy Kole dress perfectly captured the charming, playful and pretty look of Bush’s own dress. Like hers, it has short puff sleeves, a trendy square neckline and a delicate, all-over floral print. The colors are pretty close too. We love this one, however, because it adds on ruffle cuffs at the sleeves, a flattering, stretchy smocked waist and subtle tiers on the flowy skirt portion!

This dress is lightweight and breezy for warm weather, and we can definitely imagine ourselves rocking it in a big city as well. We can, however, just as easily see ourselves wearing it for a picnic in a park or a stroll through a botanical garden. We could definitely see ourselves wearing it out to eat as well, or to a cute party. We basically want to wear it everywhere!

Get the KANCY KOLE Smocked Waist Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

While this specific version is definitely our pick for most closely channeling Bush’s look, this dress does come in other colors, with or without a floral print, so you can take your pick on the Amazon page. There are also a few versions with long sleeves you can check out, either for cooler summer nights or for transitioning into fall!

After you order this dress, make sure to text your best photographer friends, because you’re going to be dying for a photo shoot. It’s the greatest time of year to take some stylish snaps, after all. #InspiredBySophiaBush!

Get the KANCY KOLE Smocked Waist Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KANCY KOLE here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

