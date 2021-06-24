Khloe Kardashian Asks Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for Tips on ‘Bizarre’ Surrogacy Process
Words of wisdom. Khloé Kardashian turned to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for help amid her “bizarre” surrogacy journey. “Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, told her older siblings in the bonus Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, released on Wednesday, June 23. “She’s nervous and cautious about a couple things. What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?”www.usmagazine.com
