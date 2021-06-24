Cancel
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Asks Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for Tips on ‘Bizarre’ Surrogacy Process

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWords of wisdom. Khloé Kardashian turned to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for help amid her “bizarre” surrogacy journey. “Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, told her older siblings in the bonus Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, released on Wednesday, June 23. “She’s nervous and cautious about a couple things. What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?”

