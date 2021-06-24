Televangelist Jim Bakker to pay $156K for false COVID-19 cure claims

The journal Vaccines on 2 July retracted a peer-reviewed article after the angry resignations of at least six editors. They were protesting the publication of a study just 1 week earlier that had misused data in a Dutch vaccine adverse events registry to make a startling claim: "For three deaths prevented by [COVID-19] vaccination, we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination." The retraction, signed by the Vaccines Editorial Office, declared: "Serious concerns were brought to the attention of the publisher regarding misinterpretation of data. … The article contained several errors that fundamentally affect the interpretation of the findings." Despite a disclaimer on the website of the Dutch registry, the paper's authors, none of whom are trained in epidemiology or vaccinology, had implied that adverse events reported there, including deaths, were necessarily caused by COVID-19 vaccines. The paper "is now being used by anti-vaxxers and COVID-19-deniers as evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are not safe. [This] is grossly irresponsible, particularly for a journal specialising in vaccines," wrote Katie Ewer, an immunologist at the University of Oxford.