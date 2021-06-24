Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Infrastructure package scales down Biden climate investments

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGQeo_0aeLIpvV00
© UPI Photo

The bipartisan infrastructure deal the White House signed off on Thursday includes investments in key climate provisions President Biden has pushed for, but scales down investment in them.

The deal includes funding for electric vehicles, the power grid and resilience, but appears to put less money toward these programs than the president’s American Jobs Plan has called for.

That plan called for spending $174 billion to “win the EV market,” including the goal of building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 and electrifying 20 percent of the country’s yellow school bus fleet.

The bipartisan plan proposes a $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle infrastructure and another $7.5 billion in electric vehicles and transit as part of its overall $579 billion in new spending on infrastructure projects.

Nevertheless, the White House said in its press release that the bipartisan deal “will accomplish the President’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers.”

The plan also calls for $73 billion to upgrade power infrastructure, including building “thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines” and additionally establish a new grid authority. The original White House plan also called for such measures, but would have invested $100 billion.

The bipartisan framework also says it’ll invest $47 billion in resilience, while the original plan would have devoted $50 billion for infrastructure resilience.

The information released by the White House doesn’t say whether there will be additional money in later years for any of the measures.

Biden’s push to replace the nation’s lead service lines was also included in the bipartisan deal, with the White House statement saying it will “eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes, delivering clean drinking water to up to ten million American families and more than 400,000 schools and child care facilities that currently don’t have it.”

Exposing children to lead can damage children’s brains and nervous systems.

The White House called the bipartisan framework a “critical step in implementing President Biden’s Build Back Better vision.”

“The Plan makes transformational and historic investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate. Cumulatively across these areas, the Framework invests two-thirds of the resources that the President proposed in his American Jobs Plan,” it added.

The agreement comes after weeks of negotiations, including prior talks between Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) that fell through.

But now, the agreement could face hurdles in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could block it.

Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will not take up an infrastructure bill until the Senate has passed both the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill. Pelosi said that absent a bipartisan bill, the House will take up the reconciliation measure.

She won tepid praise from progressives for the decision, as the youth-led Sunrise Movement, which has frequently attempted to pressure Democrats from the left on climate issues, called the decision “the right move” but “the bare minimum.”

“The fact of the matter is that not a single proposed package meets the scale, scope and speed of the crises we face,” said Lauren Maunus, the group’s Advocacy Director. “We cannot afford any further delay, compromises or excuses: Speaker Pelosi must put forward and fight for a $10 trillion budget resolution to pass the House immediately.”

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Investment#Changing Climate#The White House#American Jobs Plan#Ev#Yellow School Bus Fleet#Framework#Republican#Sunrise Movement#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden will back local vaccine mandates

Following Fauci’s comments calling for more local vaccine mandates, Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t issue broader federal mandates. This follows South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s pushback against vaccine outreach campaigns. The CDC says 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot. The Biden administration...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for. “I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters. Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill

The White House dodged a question Monday on the size of an infrastructure proposal that Democrats are aiming to pass through the budget reconciliation process, allowing them to sidestep a GOP filibuster. “I will say that, as it relates to the budget reconciliation process, that of course is for members...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity

An emerging proposal from the White House and Senate Democratic leaders to pay for President Biden ’s infrastructure agenda is setting the stage for a major battle in Congress that will test the support of moderates concerned about hiking taxes. Key centrists such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor

President Biden tours a childhood development center at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois" width="580" height="368" data-delta="2" />. Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Thursday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsNPR

Progressive Democrats Aim For A Bigger Infrastructure Package

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders about how congressional progressives plan to preserve their infrastructure priorities as negotiations remain tenuous. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden pushed hard for bipartisan support of his massive infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges and transportation. But that support is fragile, and...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP's McCarthy makes a weak pitch against the Jan. 6 committee

It's been two weeks since House members voted to create a special select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Soon after, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveiled her selections for the panel, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at least for now, has refused to say whether he'll nominate any members to participate in the probe.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump's fantasies over truth and facts

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the leader of House Democrats, recently named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), formerly the third-ranking Republican in the House, to a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It was an extraordinary step to build bipartisan trust for an investigation into the most...
Dallas, TXAOL Corp

Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin’ Kraken'

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore

Senate Republican leaders have tried to put former President Trump in the rearview mirror, rarely mentioning his name and keeping focused instead on the Democratic agenda, but Trump’s iron grip on the party’s grassroots is making it tougher and tougher to keep ignoring him. Mainstream Republicans are getting increasingly caught...

Comments / 0

Community Policy