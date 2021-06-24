Infrastructure package scales down Biden climate investments

© UPI Photo

The bipartisan infrastructure deal the White House signed off on Thursday includes investments in key climate provisions President Biden has pushed for, but scales down investment in them.

The deal includes funding for electric vehicles, the power grid and resilience, but appears to put less money toward these programs than the president’s American Jobs Plan has called for.

That plan called for spending $174 billion to “win the EV market,” including the goal of building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 and electrifying 20 percent of the country’s yellow school bus fleet.

The bipartisan plan proposes a $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle infrastructure and another $7.5 billion in electric vehicles and transit as part of its overall $579 billion in new spending on infrastructure projects.

Nevertheless, the White House said in its press release that the bipartisan deal “will accomplish the President’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers.”

The plan also calls for $73 billion to upgrade power infrastructure, including building “thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines” and additionally establish a new grid authority. The original White House plan also called for such measures, but would have invested $100 billion.

The bipartisan framework also says it’ll invest $47 billion in resilience, while the original plan would have devoted $50 billion for infrastructure resilience.

The information released by the White House doesn’t say whether there will be additional money in later years for any of the measures.

Biden’s push to replace the nation’s lead service lines was also included in the bipartisan deal, with the White House statement saying it will “eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes, delivering clean drinking water to up to ten million American families and more than 400,000 schools and child care facilities that currently don’t have it.”

Exposing children to lead can damage children’s brains and nervous systems.

The White House called the bipartisan framework a “critical step in implementing President Biden’s Build Back Better vision.”

“The Plan makes transformational and historic investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate. Cumulatively across these areas, the Framework invests two-thirds of the resources that the President proposed in his American Jobs Plan,” it added.

The agreement comes after weeks of negotiations, including prior talks between Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) that fell through.

But now, the agreement could face hurdles in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could block it.

Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will not take up an infrastructure bill until the Senate has passed both the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill. Pelosi said that absent a bipartisan bill, the House will take up the reconciliation measure.

She won tepid praise from progressives for the decision, as the youth-led Sunrise Movement, which has frequently attempted to pressure Democrats from the left on climate issues, called the decision “the right move” but “the bare minimum.”

“The fact of the matter is that not a single proposed package meets the scale, scope and speed of the crises we face,” said Lauren Maunus, the group’s Advocacy Director. “We cannot afford any further delay, compromises or excuses: Speaker Pelosi must put forward and fight for a $10 trillion budget resolution to pass the House immediately.”