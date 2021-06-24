Cancel
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Recalled by Red Sox

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChavis was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Chavis has already spent three separate stints on the big-league roster this season. He owns a respectable 100 wRC+ in 11 games, but his 39.4 percent strikeout rate and 0.0 percent walk rate make for a worrying combination. He's been solid but unspectacular in 24 games for Triple-A Worcester, homering six times while slashing .263/.327/.474. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.

Michael Chavis
