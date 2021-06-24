Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Recalled by Red Sox
Chavis was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Chavis has already spent three separate stints on the big-league roster this season. He owns a respectable 100 wRC+ in 11 games, but his 39.4 percent strikeout rate and 0.0 percent walk rate make for a worrying combination. He's been solid but unspectacular in 24 games for Triple-A Worcester, homering six times while slashing .263/.327/.474. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.www.cbssports.com
