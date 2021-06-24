Cancel
Michigan State

153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 153 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Thursday. As of June 24, there were a total of 893,909 confirmed cases with 19,692 deaths. There were 153 new confirmed cases and 28 new deaths since Wednesday. That includes 24 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan State
Michigan Health
Michigan Government
Michigan Coronavirus
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; active cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed just two new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Fewer than 300 tests were processed Sunday, as is typical for a weekend day. The state calculated a positivity rate of 0.69%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.2%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Marin County, CA

New Marin COVID numbers

Marin County Public Health is keeping a close eye on local COVID-19 infection rates as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the Bay Area and California. To help the public monitor variant activity, Public Health has released a new dashboard on its coronavirus website. Marin is seeing an...
Plumas County, CA

July 12: Plumas Public Health reports zero new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 12, that there are no new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, July 8 Public Health reported nine cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola), three from the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley) and five from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).
Michigan State

Camp Noah comes to Michigan to support flood impacted families

An organization from Minnesota is coming to Gladwin and Midland counties to help families and kids impacted by the floods in May 2020. Camp Noah is run by the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “The children were having trouble sleeping and having nightmares. And so, we developed this program really...
Public Health
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public Health

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public Health

Woman Infected With Two COVID-19 Variants at Once

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An elderly woman in Belgium was simultaneously infected with two COVID-19 variants of concern, according to a report describing one of the first documented cases of co-infection. The authors said their findings highlight the need for health care...
Women's Health

Could Men's Testosterone Play Role in COVID Survival?

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Men with low testosterone levels have a much higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, a new study from Italy finds. The study included nearly 300 symptomatic male COVID-19 patients who arrived at the emergency department...
Marin County, CA

Marin County Releases New COVID-19 Variant Data

Marin County Public Health is keeping a close eye on local COVID-19 infection rates as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the Bay Area and California. To help the public monitor variant activity, Public Health has released a new dashboard on its coronavirus website. Marin is seeing an...
Florida State
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Home & Garden
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

