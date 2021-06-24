JOSHUA TREE DEVELOPERS FINED $18,000 FOR KILLING 36 WESTERN JOSHUA TREES

Two Morongo Basin land developers have been charged and fined $18,000 for the illegal removal of Western Joshua Trees. According to a press release from the District Attorney, a concerned citizen contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) CalTIP Poaching and Pollution tip line on February 11 to report that a local landowner was intentionally uprooting Joshua Trees to make way for home construction and was burying them on a property in Joshua Tree. A wildlife officer responded to the scene and used a backhoe to dig the freshly-buried trees out of a large hole on the property. The officer presented his findings to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.