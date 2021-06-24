“Smallville” Animated Sequel Series Planned?

Craving a good old-fashioned animated comedy? Well, crave no more because Alec Baldwin’s diapered genius is coming back to your screens with the release of The Boss Baby 2, officially titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. Based on the picture books by Marla Frazee and directed by Tom McGrath (The Boss Baby, Madagascar), the film will see Tim Templeton and Boss Baby Ted Templeton, now estranged grown-ups, being pulled back together for an all-important mission. Westworld star James Marsden will be voicing Tim, taking over from Tobey Maguire and Miles Bakshi. The animated sequel also features the talents of Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jeff Goldblum. Plus, Amy Sedaris stars as Tim’s infant daughter Tina, who is the latest new executive at BabyCorp.
Comments / 0