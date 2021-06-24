Cancel
TV Series

“Smallville” Animated Sequel Series Planned?

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, The CW’s Superman prequel series “Smallville” launched with Tom Welling playing Clark Kent, Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang and Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor. Running from 2001-2011 and encompassing 217 episodes across ten seasons, it ultimately paved the way for other DC shows to follow with Greg...

Related
Movieshazard-herald.com

Asher Angel: Shazam sequel is the perfect superhero film

Asher Angel says 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie". The 18-year-old actor plays teenager Billy Batson – with Zachary Levi starring as his superhero alter ego Shazam – and revealed that he is "so happy" with Henry Gayden's script. Asher told Entertainment Tonight:...
TV & VideosBlack Hills Pioneer

‘Unknown’ Sequel Series Based on Liam Neeson’s Movie in the Works at TNT

There might be more to the world of Unknown than we saw in the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson. TNT is developing a one-hour drama based on that film, and Neeson is set to executive produce. The movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, followed Martin Harris, a doctor who lost his memory following a car accident and woke up to find his identity has been taken and he’s the target of mysterious assassins. The new series would pick up following those events and focus on a new character “thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Studios Executive Confirms More Animated Series on the Way

It looks increasingly likely Marvel's What If...? is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Marvel Studios' animation output. Earlier this week, a job posting surfaced online for a new role overseeing Marvel Streaming Animation, and now one Marvel Studios executive is touting the studio's upcoming animation slate.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Faust’ Animated Series in the Works at Sony

An animated series adaptation of comic book series “Faust” is in development at Sony Pictures Television, TheWrap has confirmed. The project will be written by Matteo Pizzolo, creator of the “Godkiller” franchise. Written by David Quinn with art by TIm Vigil, “Faust” was first published in 1987. The series centers...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Director On Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

Black Widow hasn't been in theaters but 24 hours or so, and the movie is already producing some big-time numbers at the box office. The earliest reports suggest the Cate Shortland film grossed $13.2 million over the span of its Thursday night previews. In comparison, that places it around Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok at $14.5M and Ant-Man and the Wasp at $11.5M. It even surpassed Sony's Venom previews haul of $10M, and that movie went on to gross $865M globally.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

How to Watch ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sequel Series ‘Monsters at Work’

Monsters at Work is the eagerly anticipated streaming series from Disney Animation Studios based on Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (2001) film. The original Monsters Inc. from Pixar is now 20 years old and features beloved characters that stars Billy Crystal and John Goodman haven’t reprised since the 2013 prequel, Monsters University.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Cold Pursuit,” “Gunpowder” Sequels Planned

As part of a presentation at Cannes today, French production and distribution outfit Studiocanal announced or confirmed a slew of projects either in development or in early stages of production – including some sequels to their more successful efforts of recent years. Liam Neeson, who has had big success with...
ComicsGame Informer Online

New Legends Of Mana Anime TV Series Announced

Earlier this month, our own Kimberly Wallace wrote up a delightful feature on why gamers should check out the beloved Legend of Mana RPG franchise (if they haven't already) with the hopes of even more adventures on the way. It looks like she's getting her wish because Square Enix has announced a new Legends of Mana anime TV series is on the way.
TV Series/Film

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Trailer: He-Man is Back in Action in Kevin Smith’s Netflix Sequel Series

He still has the power. Fans of the original 1980s cartoon rejoiced when the news first hit that Kevin Smith would be leading a revival for the classic Masters of the Universe show. Picking up right where that story concluded all those years ago, Revelation is set to go all The Force Awakens on us and serve as a bridge for a whole new generation of fans. We recently covered the official teaser and now Netflix has released the full-length trailer. Check it out below.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

“Vikings” Creator Plans Leningrad Series

“Vikings” and “The Tudors” creator Michael Hirst is set to pen a series adaptation of Anna Reid’s 2011 book about the Siege of Leningrad which draws mostly upon personal diaries of those caught up in the conflict. One of the longest and most destructive sieges in human history, and certainly...
MoviesTVOvermind

Intergang Will Be The Villains Of The Black Adam Movie

Casual comic book fans may not be too familiar with the organized crime group of villains known as Intergang in DC Comics. Understandable, considering they’re not as popular as the Rogues or the Sinister Six, but these criminals are dangerous. Why? Well, guess who they’re employer is? The dark lord of Apokolips and one of Superman’s most dangerous archenemies, Darkseid. You might think that Darkseid is far beyond needing a group of criminals to do his bidding, but I always liked how DC handled fitting in Intergang. In short, they’re an organized crime group armed with advanced alien technology supplied to them by the New Gods of Apokolips. Given their connection to Darkseid, these guys have used their alien weapons to fight Superman. Of course, it never ends well for them, but it does give them an edge.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Enter the Multiverse with First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ Animated Series ‘What If…?’

It’s almost as if Marvel Studios anticipated our fears that there would be a break in MCU content after Loki and Black Widow. Fear not; Marvel Studios’ first animated Disney+ series What If…? is coming to the streaming service next month. We can enter the multiverse alongside some of our favorite characters starting Wednesday, August 11. Marvel Studios gifted us an action-packed trailer that leaves us asking a million questions until then.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Boss Baby: Family Business': Where to Stream the Sequel to the Hit Animated Comedy

Craving a good old-fashioned animated comedy? Well, crave no more because Alec Baldwin’s diapered genius is coming back to your screens with the release of The Boss Baby 2, officially titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. Based on the picture books by Marla Frazee and directed by Tom McGrath (The Boss Baby, Madagascar), the film will see Tim Templeton and Boss Baby Ted Templeton, now estranged grown-ups, being pulled back together for an all-important mission. Westworld star James Marsden will be voicing Tim, taking over from Tobey Maguire and Miles Bakshi. The animated sequel also features the talents of Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jeff Goldblum. Plus, Amy Sedaris stars as Tim’s infant daughter Tina, who is the latest new executive at BabyCorp.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Star Shayan Sobhian Teases Behrad's Origin Story in "This is Gus"

For the first part of its sixth season, DC's Legends of Tomorrow spent most of its time concerned with the fate of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). After she was kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale, the Legends started tracking down aliens in the timeline hoping to get information that would lead them to their beloved leader. Now that Sara is back, things are getting back to normal and in this week's upcoming episode "The is Gus" that means digging into the origin of another Legend, Shayan Sobhian's Behrad Tarazi.
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Chadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox Wants A Jennifer’s Body Sequel Or TV Series

Having been a Hollywood star for the better part of two decades, recently Megan Fox has only taken select roles that have garnered her interest. During a recent interview, the star shared one previous role that she’d like to revisit. In an interview with The Washington Post, Fox opened up...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monsters At Work’ On Disney+, A ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sequel Series Where A Young Monster Goes To Work For MIFT

Ever watch a TV version of your favorite animated film and thinking something was missing? The voices aren’t the same, the animation is a little different and the stories and jokes aren’t quite the same. If you’re thinking that Monsters At Work, the series sequel to the Monsters, Inc. films, is going to be that way, then you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.

