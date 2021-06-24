“Smallville” Animated Sequel Series Planned?

Casual comic book fans may not be too familiar with the organized crime group of villains known as Intergang in DC Comics. Understandable, considering they’re not as popular as the Rogues or the Sinister Six, but these criminals are dangerous. Why? Well, guess who they’re employer is? The dark lord of Apokolips and one of Superman’s most dangerous archenemies, Darkseid. You might think that Darkseid is far beyond needing a group of criminals to do his bidding, but I always liked how DC handled fitting in Intergang. In short, they’re an organized crime group armed with advanced alien technology supplied to them by the New Gods of Apokolips. Given their connection to Darkseid, these guys have used their alien weapons to fight Superman. Of course, it never ends well for them, but it does give them an edge.