Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday.

