Anton Du Beke says he will be a 'kinder judge' on Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Anton Du Beke has said he will be a “kinder judge” for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The long-running professional dancer on the BBC One show was confirmed to be replacing judge Bruno Tonioli for the upcoming series.

He will join head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse to deliver verdicts on the celebrity dancers.

Now appearing on The One Show on BBC One for Thursday’s show, Anton revealed what it was like to receive the good news.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am,” Anton told hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating.

He went on: “It’s so wonderful. I can’t tell you how it feels to be asked to do it. I love the show… as everybody knows…I absolutely love the show.”

Anton Du Beke has said that he will be a "kinder judge" in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Image: BBC)

The TV favourite recognised that he has first-hand knowledge of what is like to perform on the Strictly dance floor for the judges which he can bring to his new role.

He said he knows what is “going on in their heads and doing what they have been through”.

On his own experience, he said: “As a judge, I will take that into consideration and judge accordingly.”

When asked what kind of judge viewers can expect Anton to be he said: “I know that everyone is trying their best. I shall be kind but I shall want it to be great as all the judges do.”

Anton will join Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood on the judging panel (Image: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

He later added: “As I said I think I’m going to be a kinder judge. I shan’t be gushing about everybody.

“I’m expecting them to dance well, as they’d want to dance, but I shall be understanding and try to show a bit of positivity.”

The dancer noted: “I’ll do my best to give them something to look forward to.”

Anton also joked that Giovanni Pernice had been extra nice to him as they rehearsed for a show in the daytime.

Anton was speaking to Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on The One Show on Thursday (Image: BBC)

“He commented on how handsome I looked.” joking that Giovanni is already trying to get in Anton’s good books for when he judges him in the 2021 show.

In the statement confirming Anton’s new role today, his predecessor Bruno said: "Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year, there is one person and one person only that could take my place - it's just a shame they weren't available...haha!

"Darlings I'm kidding, I'm kidding!

"Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton is Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn't have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."

Anton has been congratulated from across the Strictly family for his new role (Image: BBC)

Meanwhile, reigning professional dancer Oti Mabuse wrote on Instagram : He made it! JUDGE @mrantondubeke [red heart emojis] super proud of you Anton and so happy!

"Feels like positivity is in the air - everyone gets what they’ve wanted and hoped for for years and it’s a beautiful sight to see with the @bbcstrictly first @jmanrara now @mrantondubeke nothing but joy and pride for both of you"

She concluded: "we will miss you Anton in rehearsals- you were my first ever strictly professional partner [bicep flex emoji, prayer emoji, red heart emoji] but it will be better to see you doing what you love #strictly ".

*Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.