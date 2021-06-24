Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Anton Du Beke says he will be a 'kinder judge' on Strictly Come Dancing 2021

By Lewis Knight
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Anton Du Beke has said he will be a “kinder judge” for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The long-running professional dancer on the BBC One show was confirmed to be replacing judge Bruno Tonioli for the upcoming series.

He will join head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse to deliver verdicts on the celebrity dancers.

Now appearing on The One Show on BBC One for Thursday’s show, Anton revealed what it was like to receive the good news.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am,” Anton told hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating.

He went on: “It’s so wonderful. I can’t tell you how it feels to be asked to do it. I love the show… as everybody knowsI absolutely love the show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2Yts_0aeLIUaM00
Anton Du Beke has said that he will be a "kinder judge" in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Image: BBC)

The TV favourite recognised that he has first-hand knowledge of what is like to perform on the Strictly dance floor for the judges which he can bring to his new role.

He said he knows what is “going on in their heads and doing what they have been through”.

On his own experience, he said: “As a judge, I will take that into consideration and judge accordingly.”

When asked what kind of judge viewers can expect Anton to be he said: “I know that everyone is trying their best. I shall be kind but I shall want it to be great as all the judges do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m7IY_0aeLIUaM00
Anton will join Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood on the judging panel (Image: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

He later added: “As I said I think I’m going to be a kinder judge. I shan’t be gushing about everybody.

“I’m expecting them to dance well, as they’d want to dance, but I shall be understanding and try to show a bit of positivity.”

The dancer noted: “I’ll do my best to give them something to look forward to.”

Anton also joked that Giovanni Pernice had been extra nice to him as they rehearsed for a show in the daytime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4YJn_0aeLIUaM00
Anton was speaking to Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on The One Show on Thursday (Image: BBC)

“He commented on how handsome I looked.” joking that Giovanni is already trying to get in Anton’s good books for when he judges him in the 2021 show.

In the statement confirming Anton’s new role today, his predecessor Bruno said: "Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year, there is one person and one person only that could take my place - it's just a shame they weren't available...haha!

"Darlings I'm kidding, I'm kidding!

"Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton is Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn't have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7EXT_0aeLIUaM00
Anton has been congratulated from across the Strictly family for his new role (Image: BBC)

Meanwhile, reigning professional dancer Oti Mabuse wrote on Instagram : He made it! JUDGE @mrantondubeke [red heart emojis] super proud of you Anton and so happy!

"Feels like positivity is in the air - everyone gets what they’ve wanted and hoped for for years and it’s a beautiful sight to see with the @bbcstrictly first @jmanrara now @mrantondubeke nothing but joy and pride for both of you"

She concluded: "we will miss you Anton in rehearsals- you were my first ever strictly professional partner [bicep flex emoji, prayer emoji, red heart emoji] but it will be better to see you doing what you love #strictly ".

*Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

366K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Du Beke
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Ronan Keating
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Shirley Ballas
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Bruno Tonioli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Strictly Come Dancing#Bbcstrictly#Jmanrara#Mrantondubeke#Bbc One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'He looks like he's got a nice posture!' Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals she'd love to have Prince William as her next celebrity partner and gives her verdict on Anton Du Beke becoming a judge

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has revealed she'd love to have Prince William as her next celebrity partner. The professional dancer, 30, has set her sights on the Duke of Cambridge, 39, taking a turn on the dancefloor, noting that she believes he has 'a nice posture'. Meanwhile, Amy also...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Andrew Neil approached for Strictly Come Dancing

Andrew Neil has been asked to appear on 'Strictly Come Dancing' - and his friends are doing their best to get him to sign up. Andrew Neil has been asked to appear on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The 72-year-old broadcaster was approached by producers earlier this month and though he's snubbed...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Claudia Winkleman reveals she nearly quit Strictly Come Dancing for her son

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she nearly walked away from her presenting stint at Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC host, who fronts the show alongside Tess Daly, explained during a recent stint on Radio 4's Woman's Hour that she phoned the bosses "in tears" because of her fear that the show would clash with her son's move to University.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Adele Spotted Out Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta

Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets. Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating. “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on...
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Replaced by Beloved Male Star

There's been much speculation about who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. Osbourne departed the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for who will replace Osbourne, The Wrap reported on Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot.
Hair CareHello Magazine

Joanne Clifton amazes fans with incredible hair transformation

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton loves a hair transformation, and the stunning dancer has amazed her fans with another beautiful one. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Joanne revealed that she'd returned to having a fringe – and she looked incredible. WATCH: Joanne Clifton wows with shock hair...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders casts Kate Robbins in guest role

EastEnders has cast actress, singer and songwriter Kate Robbins in a guest role, with the star confirmed to be playing music agent Jen Glover on the BBC soap. Jen will join the soap as an old friend of Terry 'Rocky' Cant (Brian Conley) who is called to the Queen Vic after Rocky discovers an up and coming musical talent at the market – Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Paul O'Grady to kick off new Saturday show with guest Joan Collins

Paul O'Grady has enlisted the help of his long-time pal Dame Joan Collins to kick off his new prime-time talk show, , 'Saturday Night Line-Up'. Paul O'Grady's friend Dame Joan Collins will help to kick off his new prime-time talk show. It was previously revealed Paul was set to return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy