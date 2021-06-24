Cancel
Flag & Anthem Launch Collection With NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
 19 days ago
Flag & Anthem launched a new collection on Thursday with NASCAR driver and brand ambassador Ryan Blaney and pro motorsports team Team Penske. The collection, available on Flag & Anthem and Team Penske’s respective websites as well as the Team Penske fan store in Mooresville, N.C., is comprised of unisex T-shirts with vintage-inspired graphics of Blaney’s name and Team Penske’s trademarked #12 designed with input from Blaney and Team Penske. Prices begin at $26.50.

