Flag & Anthem Launch Collection With NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
Flag & Anthem launched a new collection on Thursday with NASCAR driver and brand ambassador Ryan Blaney and pro motorsports team Team Penske. The collection, available on Flag & Anthem and Team Penske’s respective websites as well as the Team Penske fan store in Mooresville, N.C., is comprised of unisex T-shirts with vintage-inspired graphics of Blaney’s name and Team Penske’s trademarked #12 designed with input from Blaney and Team Penske. Prices begin at $26.50.wwd.com
