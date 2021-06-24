Flag & Anthem Launch Collection With NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Kyle Larson is three points behind current leader Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR standings headed into Sunday's 2021 Quaker State 400. He is also looking to finish what he could not in March, when he lost the lead with eight laps to go and saw a bid for his first Atlanta victory slip away. Larson, who is listed at 2-1 in the latest 2021 Quaker State 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, led for 269 of the 325 scheduled laps (82.7 percent of the race), but finished second to Ryan Blaney by 2.083 seconds. Larson has led the most laps at Atlanta dating back to 2018 with 411 and is second in driver rating with a mark of 118.3, during that span.