Album Review: Alessandro Cortini – SCURO CHIARO
Synth-instrument adds new angle to ambient electronic genre. Alessandro Cortini, best known as the keyboard, guitar and bass player from the rock band Nine Inch Nails, has released his newest installment in a long series of synth-based albums. SCURO CHIARO is entirely composed on an instrument of Cortini’s own design, the Strega; it’s a sleek and stylish semi-modular synth that contains all of his favorite features from various synth instruments. The album is steeped in the unmistakable muffled, grainy and dream-like influence from the Strega.music.mxdwn.com
