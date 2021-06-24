Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Album Review: Alessandro Cortini – SCURO CHIARO

By Oona Milliken
mxdwn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynth-instrument adds new angle to ambient electronic genre. Alessandro Cortini, best known as the keyboard, guitar and bass player from the rock band Nine Inch Nails, has released his newest installment in a long series of synth-based albums. SCURO CHIARO is entirely composed on an instrument of Cortini’s own design, the Strega; it’s a sleek and stylish semi-modular synth that contains all of his favorite features from various synth instruments. The album is steeped in the unmistakable muffled, grainy and dream-like influence from the Strega.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Cortini
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Design#Italian#Chiaroscuro#Verde#Nessuno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Turnstile Announces New Album Glow On for August 2021 Release

After releasing their EP Turnstile Love Connection just a few weeks ago, the hardcore band Turnstile has now announced their new album Glow On to be released on August 27th, 2021. The band is also set to start touring again this year and will be featured on the Outbreak Festival Lineup 2022.
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Flamingosis - Daymaker

Celebrating the release of his debut studio album Daymaker, Brooklyn-based electronic solo-act Flamingosis has spent the past several years innovating electronic music behind the scenes. Through an array of production styles, masterfully curated samples, he has melded the fine line between indie electronic and funk. Expanding upon the foundation set via the release of the debut projects singles: "Wild Summer," "Daymaker," and "Cosmic Feeling" the new work comes warmly welcomed by fans and fellow producers alike.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Kings of Convenience – Peace or Love

Quiet is the New Loud. What a fitting title for the debut from this Norwegian duo returning with their first record in over a decade, especially in contrast to the stomp-folk movement that took over the mainstream in their absence. No sweeping chants or booming bass drums here: hell, their fourth album only has one song, “Fever,” with any percussion at all. Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye are confident their dainty melodies, interchangeable vocals, and delicate acoustics can carry a project on their own on their most stripped-back release to date, which is a shocking feat given how low-key they always were. Sadly, Peace or Love would benefit from beginning a little louder, as its generally pleasant vibes are not enough to sustain a full project.
MusicKerrang

Album review: DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 2

While not entirely a thing of the past, concept albums are fewer and further between these days than they used to be. Unless you’re Australian dance-punk noiseniks DZ Deathrays, that is. In that case, you don’t make just one concept album, you make two. As its title suggests, Positive Rising:...
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Album review: Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives

“Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives” is the self-explanatory release of four songs dedicated to Alicia Keys’ debut album, “Songs in A Minor” (2001), which sold more than 50,000 copies during its first day of availability. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified diamond worldwide. In this EP, the Grammy-awarded singer reintroduces the hit track “Fallin’,” which led her climb to fame in 2001, as well as two new love songs – “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon).”
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Album review: Grey Fields Drop Lucent ‘Vesna’

Chicago-based art-rock/prog-rock outfit Grey Fields recently released their album, Vesna, which according to the band “revolves around the concept of cycles. It’s moody and filled with existential questions, sort of similar to a band like Radiohead.”. Made up of Alex Dzamtovski (vocals, guitar, keys), Adam Repp (bass, vocals), and John...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Golden Casket" by Modest Mouse (8/10)

It’s been six years since alternative art rockers Modest Mouse’s last release, 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. A lot has changed between then and now. Maybe that’s why The Golden Casket, lyrically speaking, emphasizes technology’s increasing societal impact. Regardless, lyrical themes are less important than the way a recording makes you feel. This one’s like a warm bubble bath, churning with complex instrumentation and otherworldly effects. For any postmodern dreamer, it’s an introspective journey worth taking. – Andy Kaufmann.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Graduating Life – II

The brainchild of Mom Jeans guitarist Bart Thompson, Graduating Life deal in a sometimes gruff, sometimes slick take on pop-punk. But whereas recent Kerrang! cover stars Machine Gun Kelly and KennyHoopla have been throwing the pop-punk sound all the way back to the early ​’00s, the formula behind Graduating Life’s music is more complex. There’s plenty of Say Anything-esque poeticism going on across new LP II, but so too are there nods from Bart to acts as diverse as The Academy Is…, Jeff Rosenstock and twenty one pilots. And no matter what musical avenue the band wander down on this album, they always stumble across a win.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad – João Donato JID007

João Donato is next up for the Jazz is Dead series. Pianist and composer João Donato is considered amongst his peers as a genius of Brazilian music. At age 24, he was considered one of the best musicians in Rio de Janeiro. His explorative nature of the Bossa Nova music helped inspire many young musicians in his home country and around the world. Now, he has teamed up with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad on the seventh installment of the Jazz is Dead series. The album’s smooth transitions and complex harmonies allow listeners to really understand Donato’s genius.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Darkthrone – Eternal Hails

If you can rely on one thing it’s that legendary Norwegian twosome Darkthrone will continue to not give a flying fig about convention or what people think about them until the day they die. No live shows since 1996, an early decisive leap from death metal to black metal, a total lack of adherence to any kind of rule book, and a succession of albums which basically read as unadulterated love letters dedicated to the music on which they grew up. If you don’t get Darkthrone by now then you never will.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: TEMPOREX’s Sophomore Release ‘Bowling’

TEMPOREX is San Diego musician Joseph Flores. You may remember from his 2017 hit “Nice Boys”, which garnered a lot of love and play on Instagram and in particular TikTok. That song – and the entirety of TEMPOREX’s previous release, Care – traded in sweet but sickly bedroom pop. Those came out in his teenage years and, now in his early 20s, Flores does, to his credit, try to find new stylistic pop lanes in Bowling, his new album, while finding very few strikes to over the 10 tracks.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Scientists – Negativity

A reassertion of the Scientists’ outsider status. While unsung in their heyday (often by design), the bands of the ‘80s punk/indie underground have long since received their dues. From Sonic Youth to Mudhoney, the sprawling network of DIY bands who made the alt-rock boom possible has been endlessly memorialized with books, tribute albums and t-shirt after t-shirt. But to this day, at least outside their home country of Australia, the Scientists fly under the radar. Hence “Outsider,” the opening track off their first album in 35 years, Negativity. Rather than make some sort of grand comeback statement, the band decided to reassert their outsider status with this record and pick up right where they left off as if they never broke up in the first place.
Rock Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Blank Gloss - Melt

Sacramento duo of Patrick Hills and Morgan Fox met through their involvements in punk and experimental music. Meeting through encounters at Hills’ Earthtone studio, they decided to forge their own path together and make some music. This initially resulted in a mini-album as Blank Gloss, out at the beginning of last year -- what now seems like a lifetime ago. Since then, they recorded a full album, Melt, where they wanted to strip things back a little bit and just let the music flow.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: A Certain Ratio – ACR:EPC

A shining example of the versatility of electronic music. A Certain Ratio’s newest EP ACR:EPC is a techno-fueled work that reminds one of the best of late 1990s house music. The groove is tumultuous, having a rhythm that fundamentally brightens moods. Perhaps one of the most misunderstood genres, house music plays to the most driven aspects of music. It is notably difficult to create a good house track, especially one that seems timeless. The likes of early Daft Punk, Modjo and Aphex Twin all have the driving force of a repetitive pattern, but with more complex interjections in order to create the push-and-pull necessary for a danceable track. ACR:EPC is a homage to one of the most profound moments in techno-music, playing to the best of the zeitgeist.
Rock MusicPosted by
WRAL News

Review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

The Flatlanders “Treasure of Love” (Rack'em Records/Thirty Tigers) Never has the tremulous twang that is unmistakably Jimmie Dale Gilmore been more welcome than after a year and a half of pandemic strangeness. Listening to The Flatlanders’ “Treasure of Love” is like strolling into a corner honky-tonk and discovering an old...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Joe Cardamone – Quarantina

Joe Cardamone, vocalist of the former band Icarus Line, recently released his second solo album Quarantina. The album is nothing short of intense; it feels like the soundtrack for a horror film. The sound is experimental and even uncomfortable at times. With commentary on politics, social justice, personal struggle and life during a pandemic, this 20-track project is nothing if not distinct.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love

Hailing from Cleveland, the singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay quit his corporate pursuits to go full-time as an artist. He got his start in music playing flute and sax in high school and continued into college at George Washington University, where he then taught himself how to produce. Since then, he’s been creating music totally on his own, with no outside intervention. He’s still “fiercely independent, but also ready for anything” in his latest LP, Deadpan Love, which is a little ironic considering all the eclectic collaborations on the album.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: FRACTAL UNIVERSE The Impassable Horizon

French progressive death metal quartet Fractal Universe have made quite a name for themselves over the past few years. Not only are they signed to the esteemed Metal Blade Records, but both of their first two LPs—2017’s Engram of Decline and 2019’s Rhizomes of Insanity—earned them considerable and deserved praise from critics and genre fans alike. Unsurprisingly, they’ve upped their game yet again with The Impassable Horizon, a thoroughly brutal (yet also intermittently quirky and beautiful) journey that easily ranks as the band’s greatest work to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy