Adrian Beltre, Chuck Morgan selected to Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas - Former Texas Rangers third baseman, Adrian Beltre, and the team’s longtime public address announcer, Chuck Morgan, have been selected to the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame. Beltre and Morgan are 23rd and 24th inductees, and they will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame before...

