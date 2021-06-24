Trailer: Udo Kier In “Swan Song”

The trailers keep rolling out today with this one for the new indie dramedy “Swan Song” starring the legend that is German actor Udo Kier. Kier plays Pat Pitsenbarger, a formerly flamboyant and now retired Ohio hairdresser. He is told a former client’s dying wish was for him to style her hair for the funeral, and so he sets out on an epic journey across town to confront the ghosts of his past and collect the supplies necessary for the job.