49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he would’ve been comfortable with Trey Lance or Mac Jones at No. 3 overall and also considered Justin Fields as a “great pick.”. “I think either one would have been a good decision,” Shanahan said, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager. “Like, you’re not moving up if you don’t feel good about both of those. And if it had just been one then we probably would have said no — well, we probably wouldn’t have said that because it’s still risky. But we really — either one of those players would have been a great pick, in my opinion. And the third guy with Justin, he would have been a great pick. It’s just what direction do you want to go.”