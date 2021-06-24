Jim Gaffigan on ‘Luca’ and Why He Thinks David Lowery’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Will Be The Best ‘Peter Pan’ Movie

With Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jim Gaffigan about being part of the Pixar’s newest movie. During the fun interview, Gaffigan talked about his real reason for wanting to be in a Pixar movie, what he loved about the script and story, how Pixar always makes great movies, why he loves being in indie films, both of us being very pale, and more. In addition, Gaffigan is currently in Vancouver making David Lowery’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie where he is playing Mr. Smee (the iconic sidekick to Captain Hook). He talks about what’s different about this version, why he thinks this will be the best Peter Pan movie yet, and the way Lowery is grounding the film even though it’s dealing with a fantasy situation. He went on to say: