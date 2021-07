When it comes to cooking, there’s one element that will absolutely make or break your dish — salt. Salt is a vital ingredient — it enhances the flavor of everything it’s added to, from eggs and meat to fruit and yes, even sweets. But we all get a little carried away sometimes (and raise your hand if you’ve ever had a secret salt fairy “help” you in the kitchen while your back was turned). When your food is oversalted, though, you’re not necessarily stuck. There are things you can do to fix the problem — the key is finding the right solution for your recipe.