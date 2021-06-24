Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Refund Policy Changing from July 6

Microsoft has revealed July’s Games With Gold, available to all those who subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. Unlike Xbox Game Pass titles, Games With Gold games will always be there for you to redownload, as long as you’ve downloaded while they’re on offer and you’ve subscribed to Gold (or Game Pass Ultimate). So you can let your Gold subscription lapse, come back a few months later and still be able to get those games, though you’ll have missed out on the Games With Gold since then.