Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Refund Policy Changing from July 6
Microsoft has announced that starting July 6, the refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 will return to its standard digital game refund policy. The company offered a short statement regarding Cyberpunk 2077, which said the developer CD Projekt Red "continues to work hard on improving the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players "by shipping many updates. So, players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles have a limited time to refund their game before the policy is standardized.www.player.one
