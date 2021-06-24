Chef Darrell’s Mountain Diner Opens in Blue Mountain Lake
New restaurant hailed as ‘an oasis in a food desert’. Seventy-five years ago Silk City Diner number 59 left the factory in Paterson, New Jersey. The 42-seat restaurant—with a stainless steel and cream enamel exterior, traveled to Conowingo, Maryland, about 35 miles from Baltimore. There it served customers for decades. From Maryland it was hauled to Pennsylvania, then Ohio, where was partially restored. it landed in Blue Mountain Lake, NY, in 2017, during a blizzard.www.adirondackalmanack.com
