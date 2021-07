ESSENCE tapped Kyla Pratt, Cherie Johnson and Cree Summer for a discussion about representation, money and opportunities for Black actors. Thirty years ago, seeing ourselves on television was a cause for celebration and proof that we were seen. Back in ‘97, The New York Times reported that there were 15 Black primetime television comedies including Living Single, Family Matters, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After the spike in positive Black stories onscreen thanks to United Paramount Network (UPN) in the mid-’90s to early 2000s, which gave us shows like All of Us, Girlfriends and One on One, a merger with The WB brought us The CW Network – home to The Game and Everybody Hates Chris.