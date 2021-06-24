Chad Lindberg Answers Every Question We Have About The Fast and the Furious

There’s no point in arguing against an all-female Fast and Furious spinoff…except there kind of is since it already sounds like something that could go the same way as Ocean’s 8, meaning that from a monetary standpoint it would be successful, but from a critical standpoint, it would fall flat. If there’s even a hint of bringing Gal Gadot back then it’s lost a lot of credibility already, since while a lot of the women, who are badass to be certain, are still alive in the franchise, Gadot’s character should have next to no chance of coming back. But the fact is that since Luke Evan’s character, Owen Shaw, came back after being booted out of a moving plane to what should have been a body-crushing fall, it’s possible that movie magic will work on Gadot as well. But the big sticking point here is that the Fast and Furious franchise is, for the most part, fragmenting the closer it comes to the end of its main storyline, which already has fractures deep enough to drop a semi-truck into. The story has evolved, that much is true, but it’s done so in a way that doesn’t feel at all natural.