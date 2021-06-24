Lena Dunham Tackling ‘Polly Pocket’ Movie Starring Lily Collins
The story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship. Polly Pocket is headed to a much larger venue. The miniature brand that grew to prominence in the ’90s is being developed as a live-action feature film, with Lena Dunham set to write and Direct and Lily Collins attached to star as the titular toy. The story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.www.hollywoodreporter.com
