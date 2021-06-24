Lena Dunham Tackling ‘Polly Pocket’ Movie Starring Lily Collins

Quentin Tarantino has made multiple attempts to get Jennifer Lawrence into one of his movies, but it has not worked out so far. There were rumors she might be cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when Tarantino was putting that Oscar-winning 2019 movie together, and Marc Maron finally got the filmmaker to reveal what role she might have played. During the latest episode of Maron's WTF Podcast, Tarantino said he considered Lawrence for the small but memorable role of Squeaky Fromme, who was played by Dakota Fanning in the final film.