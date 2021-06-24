Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Reportedly Returning to Madison Square Garden Later This Year

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will return to the road with a 25-city tour beginning with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Thursday that WWE's touring schedule will also include a return to the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City for the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown. Though WWE has been synonymous with the venue for over half a century, the company has not run an event inside the arena since Dec. 26, 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Pwinsider#Smackdown#All Elite Wrestling#Aew Dynamite#Comicbook#Msg#The Prudential Center#The Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Gone’ For Bad Reason

The former WWE star Westin Blake recently join Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. He went on to discuss the idea pitched regarding their feud with recently released star,Buddy Murphy and The Mysterios. Blake, who is a former Forgotten Sons member had a lot to share about the plans that were nixed...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Wrestling Legend Known As “Mr. Wonderful” Was 71

One of the greats from the World Wrestling Federation’s 1980s heyday has passed away: “Mr. Wonderful,” Paul Orndorff. His son Travis made the announcement Monday on Instagram, where he has documented his father’s recent health struggles. More from Deadline. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
WWEPosted by
Outsider.com

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ Dead at 71

Paul Orndorff, a WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler who was one of the business’s greatest heels as “Mr. Wonderful,” has died. Orndorff was 71 years old, according to a TMZ story. His son Travis announced the news about his father’s death in Fayetteville, Ga., in an Instagram post. No details regarding what caused Orndorff’s death have been released.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vs. Frankie Edgar matchup at Madison Square Garden pitched by manager

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz pitched a future bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for an event at Madison Square Garden. O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO in the opening main card fight on the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was another impressive showing by “Suga,” who is now 6-1 overall in the UFC with four wins by knockout. O’Malley is one of the UFC’s brightest young stars and the promotion has booked him exclusively for pay-per-view events over his last six outings. Following a fantastic win over Moutinho at UFC 264, it stands to figure that O’Malley will fight on a pay-per-view card his next time out, and one PPV card that the UFC plans on holding is an event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Foo Fighters Performs An Amazing ‘Somebody To Love’ Cover In Madison Square Garden

Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 20 and it was a massive success. They marked their triumphant return to the iconic venue with a roaring three-hour set. They powered through their songs in front of 18,000 screaming fans and it almost looked surreal. After over a year with no live music, they performed a mix of classic hits and covers. They even welcomed special guests on stage.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Watch ‘The Day The Music Came Back,’ a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Foo Fighters’ Reopening of Madison Square Garden on 6/20

Back on June 20, Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the first such live event at the famed venue since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated return to epic live concerts in the United States was the reason for the Foos’ tiny club gig in Southern California a few days earlier, a warm-up show for a few hundred lucky (vaccinated) fans that featured hits, a few deep cuts and more from the Dave Grohl and the guys’ lengthy discography.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden

10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.
WWEComicBook

WWE Fans Required to Have COVID-19 Vaccination for WWE SmackDown Episode in Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for the Sept. 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but if fans want to attend they'll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In an announcement posted on the venue's official website, "Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown at The Garden, meaning the event must be at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult."
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Madison Square Garden Celebrates Reopening With Foo Fighters Mini-Doc

Madison Square Garden is celebrating the return of live music to New York City with a new mini-documentary, The Day the Music Came Back, surrounding the Foo Fighters' historic performance at the venue last month. The show, billed as 'Rock Returns to The Garden,' took place 466 days since the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy