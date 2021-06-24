WWE Reportedly Returning to Madison Square Garden Later This Year
WWE will return to the road with a 25-city tour beginning with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Thursday that WWE's touring schedule will also include a return to the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City for the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown. Though WWE has been synonymous with the venue for over half a century, the company has not run an event inside the arena since Dec. 26, 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.comicbook.com
