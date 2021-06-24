WWE Reportedly Returning to Madison Square Garden Later This Year

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz pitched a future bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for an event at Madison Square Garden. O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO in the opening main card fight on the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was another impressive showing by “Suga,” who is now 6-1 overall in the UFC with four wins by knockout. O’Malley is one of the UFC’s brightest young stars and the promotion has booked him exclusively for pay-per-view events over his last six outings. Following a fantastic win over Moutinho at UFC 264, it stands to figure that O’Malley will fight on a pay-per-view card his next time out, and one PPV card that the UFC plans on holding is an event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.