Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 19 days ago

Anne Rice's “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday. The announcement follows the...

www.kansascity.com

