Televangelist Jim Bakker to pay $156K for false COVID-19 cure claims
Convicted fraudster Jim Bakker and his church are paying up over claims that a health supplement could cure COVID-19. Bakker, 81, and his Missouri-based Morningside Church Productions Inc. agreed to a $156,000 settlement in a Tuesday court filing, the Associated Press reported. The settlement follows a lawsuit accusing the pastor of claiming a product called Silver Solution, a colloidal silver supplement, could cure the novel coronavirus on 11 episodes of his streaming TV series, “The Jim Bakker Show,” during February and March of 2020.nypost.com
Comments / 0