Oscars to give Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover honorary awards

New York Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the Academy Awards telecast, the...

nypost.com

