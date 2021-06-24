Tyler Herro, two Miami Heat coaches offer help after 12-story condo building collapses
MIAMI -- Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass when they were told there was a more pressing need. Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team's arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least three people were killed, nearly a hundred were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were searching the rubble with hope of finding anyone alive.www.espn.com
