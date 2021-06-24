Family of former NFLer’s missing girlfriend ‘terrified’ of possible outcomes

Ed. note: This story is sad beyond description. I don’t even want to envision what might have happened to the mother and her two precious children, one a teen, while driving back to Laredo. In next week’s Advance, we have an interview with one of the border’s top journalists with deep, deep Mexican sources. In next week’s interview, he speaks about what’s really happening south of the border, but he also makes reference to this sad story. He says that too many Americans are under the false impression that, “I’m an American citizen. I’m going to be safe in Mexico. And sadly that’s not the case anymore.” The cartels, he says, have just become that much more violent, that much more brazen. “And there are no consequences to their actions,” he says. For this family, all we can hope for is their safe return.