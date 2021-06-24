Cancel
Family of former NFLer’s missing girlfriend ‘terrified’ of possible outcomes

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a Texas woman who vanished from a house party said Thursday he’s “terrified” to find out what happened to her — and believes that her boyfriend, former NFL player Kevin Ware, knows “something” about her mysterious disappearance. “If he’s not responsible, he has to know something,” Stephen...

