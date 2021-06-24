Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Nikita Kucherov’s uncertain status hangs over Islanders-Lightning Game 7

By David Lazar
New York Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders will have to wait and see if they have to deal with the NHL’s leading playoff point-producer in Game 7. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper had no update on the status of Nikita Kucherov for Friday’s win-or-go-home match with the Isles with a Stanley Cup Final berth hanging in the balance. Kucherov left Game 6 after just one shift following a cross-check by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Scott Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders Lightning#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 TB Lightning players to steal in free agency

They actually did it! The Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup champions for the third time in franchise history and second year in a row. They have overcome a lot over the last half-decade or so to win this thing and now they are on top of the hockey world again. Chicago Blackhawks fans might remember how tough they were when the Hawks beat them in 2015. It is a very strong organization that might look a little bit different next year.
NHLPost-Bulletin

Nikita Kucherov's 2 goals lead Lightning past Canadiens in opener

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a three-point night and Brayden Point collected three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, June 28, to open the Stanley Cup Final. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored, while goaltender...
NHLchatsports.com

Nikita Kucherov joins exclusive club after 2-goal, 1-assist Game 1 for victorious Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- Only three players in NHL history have scored 30-plus points in consecutive postseasons: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and now Nikita Kucherov. The Tampa Bay Lightning star continued his spectacular postseason, recording two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. All of Kucherov's points came in the third period, breaking the game open for Tampa Bay.
NHLBleacher Report

Silent Star Nikita Kucherov Is Tampa's MVP as Lightning Close In on Stanley Cup

As soon as it became apparent that the Montreal Canadiens would have trouble hanging in there against the vaunted Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the conversation about who should win the Conn Smythe Trophy began. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy or center Brayden Point?...
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Nikita Kucherov rebounds from injury, joins elite club in Lightning's Game 1 victory

Less than a week ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't know if they would have Nikita Kucherov in their lineup for the rest of the playoffs. All that uncertainty seemed like nothing but a bad dream on Monday evening as the veteran forward registered two goals and an assist in the Bolts' 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final -- and joined very elite company in doing so.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Played through fractured rib

Kucherov sustained a fractured rib against the Islanders but still managed to play in all five Stanley Cup Finals clashes with the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Considering Kucherov was able to suit up in the Finals despite his injury, fantasy players should expect this to not impact...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens & Their Fans Should Ignore Nikita Kucherov’s Drunken Rant

The Montréal Canadiens just completed their most successful season in more than two decades. Their magical playoff run ended with Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Afterward, the Habs and Bolts engaged in the time-honoured playoff tradition and concluded a hard-fought series with a handshake line. Although on the wrong end of the game and ultimately the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens nevertheless lost with dignity and grace.
NHLwesterniowatoday.com

Tampa Bay GM: Kucherov one of many to play through injuries

(TAMPA BAY, Fla.) — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov played the Stanley Cup Final with a broken rib, according to general manager Julien BriseBois. Kucherov sustained a non-displaced rib fracture after a cross-check against the New York Islanders in the semi-final round, according to BriseBois. “He played with a...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Some final thoughts on the season

Well, I guess the 2020-2021 NHL season is officially over. The boats are back in their docks, the Bud Light cans have been swept up, and the Stanley Cup is back on its way north to get the dent fixed. For the final time as a team, the 2021 Stanley Cup champions gathered together to celebrate their victory and thank the fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy