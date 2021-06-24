Nikita Kucherov’s uncertain status hangs over Islanders-Lightning Game 7
The Islanders will have to wait and see if they have to deal with the NHL’s leading playoff point-producer in Game 7. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper had no update on the status of Nikita Kucherov for Friday’s win-or-go-home match with the Isles with a Stanley Cup Final berth hanging in the balance. Kucherov left Game 6 after just one shift following a cross-check by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.nypost.com
