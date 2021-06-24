First U.S. Navy Week since pandemic to be held next week in Kansas City

Commander Brian Kesselring, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, commanding officer and flight leader, conducts the Double Farvel maneuver during a training flight over Naval Air StationPensacola. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon/U.S. Navy

June 24 (UPI) -- The first Navy Week since the pandemic and the first in Kansas City since 2015 will be held next week, the U.S. Navy said Thursday.

The event, to take place from June 28 - July 4, will conclude with Kansas City Air Show performances by the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, where attendees will be able to interact with Navy sailors throughout the day, a Navy statement said.

It will be one of 13 Navy Weeks in 2021 and the first since February 2020, the Navy noted.

The Navy Week program reaches more than 60 million people countrywide annually, according to the branch.

All Navy participants will strictly adhere to all Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines for public health and safety, it added.

Throughout the week, there will be a series of outreach events to learn about the Navy and its significance to national security and prosperity, the Navy added.

The program has been the flagship outreach event for areas of the country without a large Navy presence since 2005.

"During a Navy Week, approximately 75 outreach events are coordinated with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations in the city," Commander John Fage, director, Navy Office of Community Outreach, said in the statement.

"This will be the first time Kansas City has hosted a Navy Week since 2015, and the sailors are looking forward to interacting with the citizens of Kansas City and their neighbors. They're excited to share their experiences and to show everyone why the Navy is so important to the American way of life," Fage said.

Navy Rear Admiral Francis Morley, director of Navy International Programs, will meet with local businesses, civic, education and government leaders and participate in various ceremonies.

Among the ceremonies, will be U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute jumps at the statue unveiling at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and a future sailor swearing-in ceremony.

There will also be a Kansas City Royals baseball game aircraft flyover and a parachute jump into the stadium, among other activities.

Other highlights will include a proclamation presented by Kanas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and received by Morley, YMCA and Boys and Girls Club youth performances by the Navy Ceremonial Guard, Navy Band Great Lakes, USS Constitution and more.