Promsvyazbank and Tochka, a fintech-focused service for SMEs, have begun using an Open Banking API implemented by the Bank of Russia and the Russian Fintech Association (RFA). They have passed the tests at the Open API Certification Stand, which is being operated by the RFA – an entity that supports the development of Open Banking in Russia. The tests were performed to ensure that Promsvyazbank and Tochka were following the applicable Open API standards provided by regulatory authorities.