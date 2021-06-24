Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

Cancel
FILE - Author Anne Rice poses for a photo at her home Oct. 26, 2005, in San Diego. Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV.

The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday.

The announcement follows the company’s 2020 acquisition of 18 works by Rice, including 1976′s “Interview with the Vampire,” its sequels and the Mayfair Witches series.

Producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Halt and Catch Fire”) will be in charge of developing the books as a “streaming and television franchise and universe,” according to an AMC release. AMC+ is a subscription streaming service.

In a statement, Johnson called the challenge of adapting Rice’s work “both intimidating and exhilarating....I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material.”

The first series, headed by executive producer Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”), has been greenlit for eight episodes for season one. Rice and her son, Christopher, are serving as executive producers.

“We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base,” Jones said in a statement. Casting wasn’t immediately announced.

In Rice’s gothic horror novel, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life to a journalist. The film, which also featured Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas, received mixed reviews but was a box-office success.

