The Blacklist alum Megan Boone signs first-look production deal

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing her exit from The Blacklist last night, it looks as though Megan Boone is wasting no time cementing her future. In a new report today over at Deadline, Boone has signed a first-look production deal at Sony Pictures Television, the same studio that produces the NBC series. While here, she will work with her team to develop future projects — this is clearly something that she is passionate about doing, and it may be tied to her decision to move forward in the first place.

Comments / 0

