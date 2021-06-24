The Blacklist alum Megan Boone signs first-look production deal
Following her exit from The Blacklist last night, it looks as though Megan Boone is wasting no time cementing her future. In a new report today over at Deadline, Boone has signed a first-look production deal at Sony Pictures Television, the same studio that produces the NBC series. While here, she will work with her team to develop future projects — this is clearly something that she is passionate about doing, and it may be tied to her decision to move forward in the first place.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0