Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hackensack, NJ

Tractor-Trailer Bound For Amazon Plant Creams One Car, Damages Others In South Hackensack

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znS0D_0aeLEan000
Tuve Lane, South Hackensack Photo Credit: Ian Hoff

A tractor-trailer hit three vehicles, severely damaging one of them, in South Hackensack late Wednesday, authorities said.The driver of the Crystal Freight rig out of Loveland, Ohio was headed to an Amazon facility in Teterboro when he turned down the wrong street shortly before 11 p.m., Detective Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

The 18-wheeler stuck and dragged a 2019 Toyota Camry that, in turn, hit a 2013 Nissan Rogue and 2000 Toyota Avalon, Chinchar said.The Camry sustained significant damage and was removed by Tummino’s Towing, the captain said.The other two vehicles sustained minor damage, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Chinchar said. An investigation was continuing.******

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
South Hackensack, NJ
City
Teterboro, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Accident#Toyota Avalon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Nissan
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

One Killed In Four-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigating after a 75-year-old driver died in a four-vehicle crash on Long Island. New York State Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday, July 12 in Suffolk County, on the Southern State Parkway, east of Exit 38 in the Town of Babylon. A Jeep Grand Cherokee...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Tractor-Trailer Goes Up In Flames On Route 287

A tractor-trailer went up in flames on Route 287 Sunday night, prompting a quick and efficient response from several local fire departments, state police said. The trailer caught fire in the northbound lanes near milepost 33.6 in Harding Township just before 10:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Strikes Pole In Perkiomen

A driver struck a pole in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, authorities said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene on Gravel Pike (Rt. 29) and Iron Bridge Drive in Perkiomen around 2:30 p.m., according to Perkiomen Fire Company. Gravel Pike was reduced to one lane and then closed for a short...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Baby Falls From Window In Montgomery County

A baby fell from a second story window in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. EMS arrived at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child conscious, emergency dispatchers said. Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

ID Released For Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk

The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk motorist on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Seriously Injured Behind Long Island Strip Mall

A man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted behind a Long Island strip mall and left alone to tend to his wounds, police said. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the back of a Route 347 strip mall in Port Jefferson at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there was a report of a man who had suffered injuries.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Trailer In Washington Township Gives Way Under Weight Of Scrap

A tractor-trailer hauling what authorities called "some type of scrap metal" buckled in half Tuesday morning in Washington Township. The trailer, towed by a tractor from Teplitz Metal Processing in Nanuet, split on Pascack Road near Bethany Church shortly before 9 a.m., Police Chief Richard Skinner said. An investigation will...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

Abington PD Seek 3 Men Caught On Video Robbing Wawa, Pointing Guns At Employees

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying three men who were caught on video surveillance robbing an Abington Township Wawa at gunpoint. The three men wearing face masks and head coverings arrived at the Old York Road location around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday armed with semi-automatic handguns, including one which appeared to have an extended high-capacity magazine, according to the Abington Township Police Department.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In Deadly Western Mass Crash Identified

Officials have identified the passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts last week. According to Lt. Dan Bonafilia of the Agawam Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Coach, of Westfield, was killed during the crash which took place on Tuesday, July 6. A preliminary investigation has revealed the operator...
Scarsdale, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of House Under Construction In Westchester

Fire crews from multiple Westchester agencies worked together to extinguish a blaze that broke out in the garage of a home currently under construction. First responders from the Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Greenville, and Fairview Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on Mohican Trail in Scarsdale shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, where there was a report of a working fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy