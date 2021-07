The Houston Rockets got unlucky on Tuesday night. With the potential of getting the No. 1 overall pick and Cade Cunningham, they walked away with No. 2 as the Detroit Pistons clinched the top selection. Since Cunningham is most likely gone, barring the Pistons completely messing up their future once again, the second selection is the one everyone is talking about. It looks to be a two-horse race at number 2.