A new startup menu with a new taskbar interface has been launched with the latest Windows version. The default position of the taskbar on Windows 11 is at the center of the screen. Some of the users are enjoying this new change, but many face issues with working with this new position of the taskbar. If you are also the one who likes to work with the same classic taskbar at the left, then here’s the solution. This post will guide you on how to move Windows 11 Start Menu, Button, and Pined icons to the left side using Settings or Registry.