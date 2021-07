The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on traffic volumes in 2020, with total crashes down 21.9% from 2019, and at their lowest level since 2010, according to preliminary and historical data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. Crash-related injuries also dropped 18.6% from 2019 to 2020, but there was a sharp increase in deaths with 1,084 traffic fatalities in 2020 — the highest number since 2007. “Our goal is driver safety,” says Steven Gursten, president of Michigan Auto Law, which posts traffic and crash stats annually. “We give drivers this information so they can plan alternative routes if possible, and to be aware of the extra caution needed when driving in these areas.”