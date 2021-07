Edward Walsh, President of Alpine Realty Capital, LLC and member of Hotel Brokers International, is proud to announce that it has added Alex Salens to its professional staff as Senior Financial Analyst. Mr. Salens graduated from The School of Hospitality Business, part of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, in 2017 and most recently held the position of Associate Asset Manager at Bedrock Detroit, the largest private real estate owner in the City of Detroit including the Shinola Hotel-Detroit among others. Mr. Salens has a strong background in operational analysis, financial modeling, and valuation which will allow Alpine Realty Capital to continue to grow its core businesses.