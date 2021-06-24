Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

Biden announces an infrastructure deal has been made

Lebanon Democrat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said he has agreed to a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of senators after White House officials and the senators had a massive breakthrough the night before in their infrastructure negotiations. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Biden Taps GOP Former Sen. Jeff Flake for Turkey Ambassador

President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican lawmaker who endorsed his 2020 run for the White House, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Turkey. Flake served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Jill Biden to Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases. Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 without...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-West Virginia health official as drug czar

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating West Virginia’s former health commissioner as the nation’s top anti-drug official, tapping a doctor who served on the front lines of the nation’s opioid epidemic. The White House said Tuesday that Dr. Rahul Gupta will be the first physician to lead the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden's review of Trump's restrictive Cuba policies still underway

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's review of former President Donald Trump's restrictive Cuba policies is still underway, two senior administration officials tell CNN. Several months after taking office, Biden has yet to fulfill his campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor's policies and "go back" to the full diplomatic relations put in place by former President Barack Obama.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden's ethics thorn

The biggest critic of the Biden White House's ethics program isn't a Republican, congressional investigator or whistleblower — it's an ex-federal employee with a huge social media following. Driving the news: Walter Shaub — who directed the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to mid-2017, and was an outspoken critic...
POTUSCNBC

Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House during Capitol siege, video shows

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) knocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he claimed in a recent interview that teachings of critical race theory “go against everything” civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, 'Don't judge...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Decoding Putin's threat to Ukraine

On Monday, publishing a nearly 7,000-word essay, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukrainian leaders that they would "destroy their country" by moving closer to the West. As Putin put it, "All the tricks associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for. “I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters. Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy