When it came to designing a physical flagship for digital bank XAPO, the team at Lagranja Design found inspiration in an unexpected locale—old army barracks in Gibraltar's historic center. To transform the deteriorating military buildings, built in 1817, into a modern bank, firm founders Gabriele Schiavon and Gerard Sanmartí cleaned and restored the original stonewalls, creating an environment reflective of an ancient bank vault. Beneath dramatic arched bays, constructed with local limestone, sits a modern office, complete with 3D-printed furnishings, which the designers say seemed like the "right choice" for a digital bank. The space also features a walkway surrounded by shallow reflective pools, balancing the structure's height and creating an illusion of infinite depth.