With under a week to go now until the UK's full reopening from the latest COVID-19 lockdown, the UK Government has finalised details around nightlife. As was already confirmed last week, nightclubs and festivals in England will be able to return at full capacity from Monday, 19th July. No other restrictions around nightlife have been confirmed in law, but the Government is "encouraging" larger and "higher-risk" events to use the NHS COVID Pass as a condition of entry as a means of keeping a handle on increasing COVID-19 rates.