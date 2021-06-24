Cancel
Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series Coming to AMC

By Kristen Lopez
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The network that’s given audiences the walking dead is ready to give us another bump in the night. The network announced they’ve greenlit a series based around author Anne Rice’s iconic “Interview with the Vampire” novels. The acquisition encompasses all 18 titles in Rice’s long-running Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches...

IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike.

