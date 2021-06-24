Cancel
NVIDIA Canvas is an AI-powered tool that turns your sketches into photorealistic scenes

By Jeremy Gray
Digital Photography Review
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2019, NVIDIA Research showed an AI-driven project, GauGAN, that used a deep learning model to convert simple doodles into photorealistic images. Over two years later, the technology is ready for showtime as NVIDIA Canvas. NVIDIA writes, 'Use AI to turn simple brushstrokes into realistic landscape images. Create backgrounds quickly, or speed up your concept exploration so you can spend more time visualizing ideas.'

