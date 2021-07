The Cannes Film Festival is one of the premier events for feature-length film debuts and later this month, the film festival is diving into the world of anime by highlighting anime director Mamoru Hosoda in his latest feature Belle. Having previously worked on hits such as Mirai, The Boy And The Beast, Summer Wars, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Mamoru is set to once again dive into the world of anime with a unique story that sees a girl finding herself in an online world that allows one of her greatest talents to shine as a beast waits in the wings.