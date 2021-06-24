Flag & Anthem Releases Collection in Partnership with Ryan Blaney and Team Penske

LEBANON, Tenn. — The sharp rise in new teams in NASCAR’s Cup Series will not include Kyle Busch Motorsports, Busch said Friday at Nashville Superspeedway. Kaulig Racing announced Friday afternoon that it would have two Cup teams next year, purchasing charters for each car from Spire Motorsports. Kaulig Racing will become the fifth new Cup team since the start of this year. Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing and Live Fast Motorsports are each in their first Cup season. GMS Racing, which competes in the Camping World Truck Series, announced this week that it will compete in Cup in 2022 but did state if it would be a full-time or part-time effort.