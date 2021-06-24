SMAC calendar published June 23, 2021
The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 114 North Third Street in Marshall. Workshops and grant writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org. Below are the grant deadlines for the 2021-22 fiscal year.www.wctrib.com
